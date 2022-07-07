Inflow into Mettur dam drops
The inflow into Mettur dam reduced to 2,049 cusecs on Thursday. Water level in the dam stood at 100.27 feet and storage was 65,192 Mcft. Water discharged into Cauvery river was maintained at 12,000 cusecs.
