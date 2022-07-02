Inflow into Mettur dam drops

The inflow into the Mettur dam reduced to 2,512 cusecs on Saturday.

Water level in the dam stood at 103.59 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet and the storage was 69,573 Mcft. The inflow into the dam reduced to 2,512 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 3,555 cusecs. The water discharged into the Cauvery river continued as 12,000 cusecs.