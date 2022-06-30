Inflow into Mettur dam drops

The inflow into the Mettur dam reduced to 2,559 cusecs on Thursday.

The water level in the dam stood at 104.78 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet and the storage was 71,175 Mcft. The inflow into the dam reduced to 2,559 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 2,836 cusecs. The water discharged into Cauvery river continued as 12,000 cusecs.