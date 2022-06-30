Inflow into Mettur dam drops
The inflow into the Mettur dam reduced to 2,559 cusecs on Thursday.
The water level in the dam stood at 104.78 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet and the storage was 71,175 Mcft. The inflow into the dam reduced to 2,559 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 2,836 cusecs. The water discharged into Cauvery river continued as 12,000 cusecs.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.