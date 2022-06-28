Inflow into Mettur dam drops

The inflow into Mettur dam reduced to 2,593 cusecs on Tuesday.

The water level at the Mettur dam stood at 106 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet and storage was 72,835 mcft. The inflow into the dam reduced to 2,593 cusecs against Monday’s inflow of 3,369 cusecs. The water discharged into Cauvery river continued as 12,000 cusecs.