Inflow into Mettur dam drops

The inflow into the Mettur dam reduced to 6,922 cusecs on Tuesday.

The water level at the dam stood at 109.29 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet and the storage was 77,405 mcft. The inflow into the dam was reduced to 6,922 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 8,268 cusecs. The water discharge into the Cauvery river continued to be 12,000 cusecs.