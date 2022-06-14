Inflow into Mettur dam drops
The inflow into Mettur dam reduced to 2,526 cusecs on Tuesday.
Water level in the dam stood at 112.78 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet and the storage was 82,421 tmcft. The inflow into the dam reduced to 2,526 cusecs from the Monday’s 3,672 cusecs. Discharge from the dam into Cauvery river continued to be 15,000 cusecs.
