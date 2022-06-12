Inflow into Mettur dam drops

Inflow into Mettur dam reduced to 4,190 cusecs on Sunday.

Water level in the dam stood at 114.10 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage was 84,372 tmcft. The inflow was reduced to 4,190 cusecs from the Saturday’s 5,753 cusecs. The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river continued to be 12,000 cusecs.