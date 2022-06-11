Inflow into Mettur dam drops

Salem The inflow into the Mettur dam reduced to 5,753 cusecs on Saturday. Water level in the dam stood at 114.57 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage was 85,075 mcft. The inflow was reduced to 5,753 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 7,605 cusecs. The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river continued as 12,000 cusecs.