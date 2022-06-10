Inflow into Mettur dam drops

The inflow into Mettur dam reduced to 7,605 cusecs on Friday.

Water level in the dam stood at 114.95 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage was 85,643 mcft. The inflow was reduced to 7,605 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow 9,772 cusecs. The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river continued as 12,000 cusecs.