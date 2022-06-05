Inflow into Mettur dam drops

The inflow into the Mettur dam reduced to 2,077 cusecs on Sunday.

Water level in the dam stood at 114.74 ft against its full capacity of 120 ft. The storage was 85,329 tmcft. The inflow was reduced to 2,077 cusecs from the Saturday’s 3,420 cusecs. The discharge from the dam into Cauvery river for irrigation in the delta region continued to be 8,000 cusecs.