Inflow into Mettur dam drops to 17,000 cusecs

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur decreased to 17,000 cusecs on Sunday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 18,000 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it had dropped to 17,000 cusecs.

The water discharged into the Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was also reduced to 17,000 cusecs.

For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal was maintained at 750 cusecs.