Inflow into Mettur dam drops to 17,000 cusecs

M. Sabari Salem
November 06, 2022 17:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur decreased to 17,000 cusecs on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow stood at 18,000 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it had dropped to 17,000 cusecs.

The water discharged into the Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was also reduced to 17,000 cusecs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal was maintained at 750 cusecs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app