Inflow into Mettur Dam dips to 9,435 cusecs

December 02, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 9,435 cusecs on Friday.

The dam’s water level stood at 118.59 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage stood at 91.24 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 12,863 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 12,525 cusecs. By 4 p.m., inflow dropped to 9,435 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was reduced to 12,000 cusecs from 13,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged into east-west bank canals is maintained at 600 cusecs.

Bhavanisagar dam

The water level at Bhavanisagar dam in Erode district stood at 104.29 feet against its full reservoir level of 105 feet here on Friday. At 4 p.m., the inflow stood at 3,634 cusecs while the discharge was 2,200 cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project canal, 400 cusecs into Arakkankottai and Thadapalli canals and 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose. The storage was 32.20 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.