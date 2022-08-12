Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 90,000 cusecs

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 90,000 cusces and the same amount of water was discharged into River Cauvery on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dam’s water level stood at its capacity of 120 feet for the 28th consecutive day and the storage was 93.47 tmc ft.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the inflow into the dam reduced to 1.20 lakh cusecs from the Thursday’s inflow of 1.40 lakh cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow reduced further to 90,000 cusecs and the same amount of water was discharged into River Cauvery. This included 67,000 cusecs released through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23, 000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. The discharge for canal irrigation through the East-West Bank canal was maintained at 400 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said as rain in the catchment areas of Mettur dam had reduced, the inflow has started to reduce. At 4 p.m., in Biligundlu on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, the inflow stood at 90,000 cusecs.