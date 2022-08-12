Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 90,000 cusecs

Staff Reporter Salem
August 12, 2022 21:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 90,000 cusces and the same amount of water was discharged into River Cauvery on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dam’s water level stood at its capacity of 120 feet for the 28th consecutive day and the storage was 93.47 tmc ft.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the inflow into the dam reduced to 1.20 lakh cusecs from the Thursday’s inflow of 1.40 lakh cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow reduced further to 90,000 cusecs and the same amount of water was discharged into River Cauvery. This included 67,000 cusecs released through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23, 000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. The discharge for canal irrigation through the East-West Bank canal was maintained at 400 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said as rain in the catchment areas of Mettur dam had reduced, the inflow has started to reduce. At 4 p.m., in Biligundlu on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border, the inflow stood at 90,000 cusecs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app