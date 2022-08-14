Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 85,000 cusecs

Water discharged into the Cauvery River also remained the same

Staff Reporter Salem:
August 14, 2022 00:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoirin Mettur reduced to 85,000 cusecs and the same amount of water was discharged into the Cauvery River on Saturday.

At 8 a.m., the dam’s water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 29th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 TMC. The inflow into the dam was reduced to 85,000 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 90,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow remained the same, and the water was discharged into the Cauvery also remained the same, including 62,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel.

For canal irrigation, water discharge through the East-West Bank canal was maintained at 400 cusecs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app