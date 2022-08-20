Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 8,000 cusecs

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 8,000 cusecs on Saturday.

At 8 a.m., the dam level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 36th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 TMC.

The inflow into the dam was reduced to 8,000 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 15,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow continued the same.

The water discharged into the River Cauvery is maintained at 8,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West Bank canal is maintained at 600 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials said that the water discharge would be increased based on the demand of the delta region.