Inflow into Mettur Dam dips to 7,600 cusecs

December 11, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into Stanley Reservior in Mettur reduced to 7,600 cusecs on Sunday. The water level and storage stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was 10,600 cusecs and by 4 p.m., it dropped to 7,600 cusecs. The volume of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was reduced from 10,000 cusecs to 7,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals was maintained at 600 cusecs.