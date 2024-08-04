Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 70,000 cusecs; Minister takes stock of discharge

The flow into the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur reduced to 70,000 cusecs on Saturday. It stood at 1.1 lakh cusecs at 8 a.m., and dipped to 90,000 cusecs around 12 p.m.

Around 4 p.m., it was around 70,000 cusecs. Water in the dam was at the full reservoir level of 120 feet, and the storage was 93.47 tmc. The discharge from the dam into Cauvery River, too, stood at 70,000 cusecs.

For canal irrigation, 500 cusecs was discharged.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan inspected the dam on Saturday and took stock of the precautionary measures in place to avert flooding in low-lying areas.

He also discussed the details of discharge with officials.

On Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s orders, water was discharged from the dam for irrigation on July 28. Under the Mettur Surplus Water Scheme, the lakes received water on July 31, he told reporters.

He said the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, aimed at diverting surplus water from Bhavani River to lakes and ponds, would be implemented in one or two months. Similarly, the demand for using Cauvery water for irrigation in Dharmapuri district would be taken up with the Chief Minister, he added.

The Minister said the Tamil Nadu government was firm on not allowing Karnataka to construct the Mekedatu dam

