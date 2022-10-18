Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 65,000 cusecs

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir, which stood at 1.95 lakh cusecs for the past two days, dipped to 65,000 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m. inflow into the dam was reduced to 1.75 lakh cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 1.95 lakh cusecs. At 9 a.m. inflow reduced to 1.65 lakh cusecs, at 10 a.m. it reduced to 1.45 lakh cusecs. At 1 p.m., it was reduced to 1.15 lakh cusecs, at 4 p.m. it reduced to 95,000 cusecs, at 5 p.m., it reduced to 75,000 cusecs. and at 6.30 p.m., inflow further reduced to 65,000 cusecs.

The same amount of water is discharged into the River Cauvery, including 43,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 21,500 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharge is maintained at 200 cusecs.

Water Resources Department officials stated that after rain stopped in catchment areas, inflow drastically reduced and will continue to reduce.