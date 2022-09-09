Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 65,000 cusecs

Staff Reporter Salem
September 09, 2022 21:10 IST

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 65,000 cusecs on Friday.

The dam’s water level and the storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively, for the 56th consecutive day.

Following reduction in rainfall in catchment areas, the inflow to the dam started to reduce from Thursday evening.

On Friday at 6 a.m., the inflow into the dam was reduced to 80,000 cusecs from 1.10 lakh cusecs, and at 1.30 p.m., the inflow was reduced further to 65,000 cusecs.

The same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 42,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water is discharged through the East-West bank canal, maintained at 400 cusecs.

