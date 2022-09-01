Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 55,000 cusecs

Same amount of water was discharged into the Cauvery

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur drastically reduced to 55,000 cusecs from 1.85 lakh cusecs within 27 hours on Thursday.

For the 48th consecutive day, the dam’s water level and storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC respectively. On Wednesday at 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 1.85 lakh cusecs. On Thursday at 8 a.m., the inflow reduced to 1.15 lakh cusecs, and dipped further to 85,000 cusecs at 8.30 a.m. At 11.30 a.m., it fell to 55,000 cusecs and remained the same at 4:00 p.m.

The same amount of water was discharged into the Cauvery, including 32,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West bank canal was maintained at 400 cusecs. Water Resources Department officials said rain had drastically reduced in catchment areas, and in Kerala and Karnataka, impacting the inflow into the dam. As the monsoon is not over, rain may resume at any time and inflow would increase.