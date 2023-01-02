Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 3,942 cusecs

January 02, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 3,942 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level stood at 118.31 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 90.80 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam on Monday reduced to 3,942 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 4,081 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is maintained at 400 cusecs.