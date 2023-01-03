Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 3,641 cusecs

January 03, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 3,641 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level stood at 117.88 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 90.12 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam was reduced to 3,641 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 3,942 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was reduced from 12,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharge is maintained at 400 cusecs.