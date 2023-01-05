Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 3,123 cusecs

January 05, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 3,123 cusecs on Thursday.

The dam’s water level stood at 117.06 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 88.85 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft.

Inflow into the dam was reduced to 3,123 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 3,483 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 10,000 cusecs.

For canal irrigation, water discharged through east-west bank canals is maintained at 400 cusecs.