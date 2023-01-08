Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 3,017 cusecs

January 08, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 3,017 cusecs on Sunday. The dam’s water level stood at 115.45 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 86.39 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam came down to 3,017 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 3,260 cusecs. Water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through east-west bank canals is maintained at 400 cusecs.