Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 30,000 cusecs

Staff Reporter Salem
September 12, 2022 19:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 30,000 cusecs on Monday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The dam’s water level and the storage level stood at their capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively, for the 59th consecutive day. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam continued at 40,000 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it had reduced to 30,000 cusecs. The same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 7,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app