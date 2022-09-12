Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 30,000 cusecs

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 30,000 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level and the storage level stood at their capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively, for the 59th consecutive day. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam continued at 40,000 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it had reduced to 30,000 cusecs. The same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 7,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.