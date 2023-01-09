Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 2,009 cusecs

January 09, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 2,009 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level stood at 114.84 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 85.47 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 2,009 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 3,017 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is maintained at 400 cusecs.