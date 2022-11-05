Inflow into Mettur Dam dips to 18,000 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau Salem
November 05, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur dipped to 18,000 cusecs on Saturday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The dam’s water level and storage level stood at 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam continued at 26,000 cusecs and at 9 a.m., the inflow reduced to 18,000 cusecs and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel also reduced to 18,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West Bank canal is maintained at 750 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app