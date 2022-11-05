Inflow into Mettur Dam dips to 18,000 cusecs

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur dipped to 18,000 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam’s water level and storage level stood at 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam continued at 26,000 cusecs and at 9 a.m., the inflow reduced to 18,000 cusecs and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel also reduced to 18,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West Bank canal is maintained at 750 cusecs.