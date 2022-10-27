Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 18,000 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 27, 2022 18:27 IST

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 18,000 cusecs on Thursday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was 21,500 cusecs, and by 4 p.m., it had dropped to 18,000 cusecs.

The water discharged into the River Cauvery was also reduced to 18,000 cusecs. Water was discharged through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharge through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 750 cusecs.

