 Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 1,570 cusecs

January 10, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 1,570 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level stood at 114.20 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 84.52 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. Inflow into the dam was reduced to 1,570 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 2,009 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.