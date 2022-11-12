Inflow into Mettur Dam dips to 15,200 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau
November 12, 2022 18:07 IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 15,200 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was reduced to 15,200 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 16,000 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The amount of water discharged into the Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 15,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, the amount of water discharged through the East-West bank canal is reduced from 750 cusecs to 200 cusecs.

At Hogenakkal, flow in the Cauvery continued at 14,000 cusecs for the second consecutive day on Saturday.

