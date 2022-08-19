Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 15,000 cusecs

Staff Reporter Salem
August 19, 2022 18:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The inflow into Stanley reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 15,000 cusecs on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 35th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow into the dam was reduced to 20,000 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 22,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow was further reduced to 15,000 cusecs. The same quantity of water is discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West Bank canal is maintained at 600 cusecs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app