Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 15,000 cusecs

The inflow into Stanley reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 15,000 cusecs on Friday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 35th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow into the dam was reduced to 20,000 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 22,000 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow was further reduced to 15,000 cusecs. The same quantity of water is discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, the water discharged through the East-West Bank canal is maintained at 600 cusecs.