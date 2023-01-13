Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 1,328 cusecs

January 13, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 1,328 cusecs on Friday.

The dam’s water level stood at 112.22 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 81.60 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 1,328 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 1,547 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 12,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is maintained at 400 cusecs.