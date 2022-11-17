Inflow into Mettur Dam dips to 12,500 cusecs

November 17, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 12,500 cusecs on Thursday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was reduced to 15,500 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 17,500 cusecs. By 4 p.m., inflow had dropped to 12,500 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was also reduced to 12,000 cusecs from 15,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West Bank canal is maintained at 500 cusecs.