Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 11,791 cusecs

November 28, 2022 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 11,791 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level stood at 119.14 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 92.10 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 12,521 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 12,347 cusecs. By 4 p.m., inflow dropped to 11,791 cusecs.

The water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 15,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged into the East-West bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.