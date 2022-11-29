Inflow into Mettur Dam dips to 11,234 cusecs

November 29, 2022 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 11,234 cusecs on Tuesday.

The dam’s water level stood at 119.08 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 92.01 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam increased to 14,732 cusecs from Monday’s inflow of 11,791 cusecs. But by 4 p.m., inflow had dropped to 11,234 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 15,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east and west bank canals is maintained at 400 cusecs.