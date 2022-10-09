Inflow into Mettur Dam dips to 10,818 cusecs

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur reduced to 10,818 cusecs on Sunday. The dam’s water level stood at 118.71 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 91.42 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Saturday’s inflow was 13,588 cusecs and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, the inflow was reduced to 10,818 cusecs. The water discharged into the River Cauvery for delta irrigation was reduced from 13,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs.