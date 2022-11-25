Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 10,716 cusecs

November 25, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 10,716 cusecs on Friday.

The dam’s water level stood at 119.80 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage stood at 93.15 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. At 8 a.m., the inflow increased to 11,774 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 11,107 cusecs. However, by 4 p.m., the inflow dropped to 10,716 cusecs. The water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 15,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged into the east-west bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.