Inflow into Mettur Dam dips to 10,600 cusecs

December 10, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 10,600 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam stood at 15,600 cusecs. But by 4 p.m., inflow had dropped to 10,600 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into the Cauvery River through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was reduced from 15,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canals is maintained at 600 cusecs.

