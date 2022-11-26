Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 10,511 cusecs

November 26, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 10,511 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam’s water level stood at 119.55 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 92.75 TMC, against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC.

At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was increased to 10,878 cusecs from Friday’s inflow of 10,716 cusecs.

But by 4 p.m., inflow had dropped to 10,511 cusecs. Water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and power house tunnel is continued at 15,000 cusecs.

For canal irrigation, water discharged through the east-west bank canal is maintained at 400 cusecs.

