Inflow into Mettur Dam dips to 10,400 cusecs

November 21, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 10,400 cusecs on Monday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was reduced to 10,400 cusecs from Sunday’s inflow of 12,400 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., it continued the same. The amount of water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is also reduced from 12,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged into the River Cauvery through the east-west bank canal is continued at 400 cusecs.

