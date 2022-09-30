Inflow into Mettur Dam dips to 10,102 cusecs

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 30, 2022 19:33 IST

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 10,102 cusecs on Friday.

The water level stood at 118.70 feet against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage stood at 91.41 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was reduced to 10,497 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 11,212 cusecs. At 4 p.m., the inflow had dropped to 10,102 cusecs. The water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel and the water discharged through the East-West bank canal for canal irrigation are maintained at 10,000 cusecs and 900 cusecs respectively.

