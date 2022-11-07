Inflow into Stanley reservoir in Mettur reduced to 10,000 cusecs on Monday. The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam stood at 17,000 cusecs, and by 4 p.m., it had reduced to 10,000 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel was reduced to 10,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 750 cusecs.
Inflow into Mettur Dam dips to 10,000 cusecs
