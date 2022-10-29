Inflow into Mettur dam dips to 10,000 cusecs

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur was reduced to 10,000 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was 18,000 cusecs, but by 4 p.m., it had dropped to 10,000 cusecs. The water discharged into the River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is also reduced to 10,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 750 cusecs.