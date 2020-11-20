Inflow into Mettur dam decreases

The inflow to Mettur dam decreased to 10,134 cusecs on Friday.

According to Public Works Department officials, the water level in the dam was 96.73 ft against a total scale of 120 ft.

The stored capacity of water in the dam was 60,685 mcft. The inflow of water to the dam reduced from 11,361 cusecs to 10,134 cusecs.

The discharge of water from the dam through Cauvery river was maintained at 1,000 cusecs while discharge through East-West Canal was increased to 700 cusecs.