Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 85,000 cusecs

Staff Reporter Salem
August 14, 2022 19:14 IST

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 85,000 cusecs for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

At 8 a.m., the water level stood at its full capacity of 120 feet for the 30th consecutive day, and the storage was 93.47 tmc. The inflow into the dam was maintained at 85,000 cusecs and at 4 p.m., the inflow remained the same. The same quantity of water was discharged into River Cauvery - 62,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and power tunnel house. For canal irrigation, the water discharge is maintained at 400 cusecs.

