Inflow into Mettur Dam continues at 7,600 cusecs

December 12, 2022 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Salem

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 7,600 cusecs on Monday. The dam’s water level and its storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 7,600 cusecs, and at 4 p.m. it continued the same. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery through the dam and powerhouse tunnel is maintained at 7,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canals is maintained at 600 cusecs.