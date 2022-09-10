Inflow into Mettur dam continues at 65,000 cusecs

Inflow into the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur continued at 65,000 cusecs on Saturday.

The dam’s water level and the storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 TMC, respectively, for the 57th consecutive day. At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam continued at 65,000 cusecs for the second consecutive day. At 4 p.m., the inflow continued the same.

The same amount of water was discharged into the River Cauvery, including 42,000 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 23,000 cusecs through the dam and powerhouse tunnel. For canal irrigation, water is discharged through the East-West bank canal, maintained at 400 cusecs.